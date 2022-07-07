The triumph of Kate Bush’s song, Running up that Hill, in Stranger Things

In Stranger Things (Season 4), Netflix’s recent sci-fi mystery which is set in the imaginary city of Hawkins in Indiana, it’s the palpitating synths, snare thumps, heaving and eerie strings, that draw one into the world of Vecna, the monster that roams the musty and macabre ‘upside down’ or the alternative dimension that runs under the city. In the immensely popular show, Vecna isn’t just a scary-looking demon, he is far more diabolical as he preys on people’s minds, chooses those who are traumatised by the ghosts of their past, plays with their darkest memories and makes his victims see visions tailored to their fears before finally going for the kill.

So when Max Mayfield, one of the gritty teens ‘trying to save the world’ gets stuck in Vecna’s alternative reality, there is only one way to get back – a familiar, happy and cherished memory that can be her safe place and would draw her back to reality. To impel her to find a way back from ‘Vecna’s curse’, her friends play her favourite song – Running’ up that hill by British alt-pop musician Kate Bush – on loop. And Max runs towards life while listening to it. When she goes back to the alternative reality again, this time to help his friends kill the monster, her boyfriend Lucas says with a smile, “The moment you lift up, I am calling in Kate Bush.”

In a show set in the ’80s — that swirls through a series of pop culture reminders from the time, including an incredible sequence featuring Metallica’s Master of Muppets — Running up that hill, which released in 1985 as the lead single in Bush’s album Hounds of Love, is special, not only because it is the key motif in Season 4 of the show and helps Max find her ‘happy place’ but also because it has introduced Kate Bush, now 64, to the world after many years, giving her new fans all over the world, charming her old ones and breaking many records. Apart from being the oldest artiste to hit no 1 in the UK and the US recently, Bush now also holds the record for the longest time taken by a single to reach the top spot.

“The whole world has gone mad,” said Bush in a recent interview to the BBC. Bush has been shocked and pleasantly surprised by the love that the song is finding from various corners of the world. While there is an abundance of covers online and much admiration, Bush has reportedly earned 2.3 million in royalties since Season 4 of the show released last month. In a note that she recently published online, Bush wrote, “…I’m overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the song is receiving and it’s all happening really fast, as if it’s being driven along by a kind of elemental force. I have to admit I feel really moved by it all. Thank you so very much for making the song a No. 1 in such an unexpected way.”

Also read | From One to Vecna, how Jamie Campbell Bower gave fans the most shocking revelation in Stranger Things

Back in the day, Bush’s title for the song was A Deal with God but the EMI executives were worried about impugning reactions from a more religious section of people if the ‘God phrase’ appeared first. So the song came out as Running up the hill (The Deal with God), the lead single for Bush’s fifth album that she wrote and starred in, and where the lyrics were about a man and woman in love and their insecurities. Running up the hill was a reference to how they’d understand each other more completely if they could swap places. She never factored in that the song will find a completely different context years later.

In Stranger Things, the song is a constant with Max, who is reeling from her stepbrother Billy’s death in Season 3. As she battles a mix of grief for his death and guilt for her enduring hatred towards Billy when he was alive, she invariably escapes into Running up that hill, “And if I only could, I’d make a deal with God and I’d get him to swap our places,” go the lyrics.

Devon-based Bush began writing songs when she was 11. Her first demo tape was turned down by most record labels until it landed with the Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour, who finally helped her produce a more professional demo at 16. Her debut album The Kick Inside (1978) led with the single Wuthering Heights, which topped the UK charts in 1985, making Bush the first British woman to reach the no 1 with an original self written piece.

It isn’t often that a song holds so much direct significance in a popular show. But the show’s creators The Duffer Brothers and the music supervisor Nora Feldon, all of whom have used music in a striking manner, have pulled off a sensational moment here. But what’s more interesting at this point is the universality of the song and how its context in reel and real life has impacted people all over the world. Apart from topping the charts, it now has many on social media sharing how the song is helping them deal with mental trauma and difficulties and run towards life. And that’s the actual power of a song.