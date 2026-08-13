The Traitors 2 review: Karan Johar’s show serves both trauma and drama 

The Traitors 2 review: Karan Johar-hosted The Traitors Season 2 premiered at midnight on Thursday. This season, the show has 21 contestants, and the game of deception began even before the players reached Jaislamer’s Suryagarh Palace. Interestingly, the makers have managed to bring some popular names this season. Popular TV actresses Shweta Tiwari and Krystle D’Souza, chef Ranveer Brar, actresses Mallika Sherawat and Rhea Chakraborty, and internet personalities Munawar Faruqui, Shalini Passi, and Abhishek Malhan are contestants this season.

While host Karan Johar’s fashionable yet savage stance on the show is on point, his one-liners are not quite as impactful. The mix of contestants is quite interesting; however, the strong contenders will only emerge as the season progresses. Like last year, as the contestants started bonding as well as judging each other, Karan Johar also selected the traitors for this season. The contestants arrived in seven cars and were asked to choose one car; the contestants from that car wouldn’t go to the palace. After mutual discussion, Dalip Tahil, Prish, and Ikka decided to go in the other direction.

Also Read: Traitors 2 confirmed contestants: Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty join Karan Johar’s show

Krystle D’Souza becomes a traitor; Shweta Tiwari talks about infidelity

After the contestants arrived at the venue, Karan Johar met with everyone personally. When he asked Shweta Tiwari why she wanted to play this game, Shweta said, “I have always followed someone’s direction; here it’s a mind game.” Later, when Karan asked Shweta if she wanted to be a traitor or an innocent, the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress said, “I am good at lying, which is why I am an actor.” While Karan agreed, he said she might not be great at catching people’s deception. Shweta laughed and said, “It was I who caught my husband cheating.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

At the show’s trailer launch, Shweta had said, “Enough of me being Prerna. Being Prerna, I even got cheated on a lot. Now it’s time to return the betrayal. All I want to tell those who betray is that when a woman stands for herself, even the devil takes notes. So it’s time to take Prerna from the OG Prerna.”

Later, in the ‘Circle of Shaq’ (a table where contestants confront each other and evict one of them), Karan Johar chose Krsytle D’souza, Harma Singha, and Kullu as the three traitors. Later, these three were given the power to recruit the fourth traitor, and they chose Shubhman Gill’s sister, Shahneel, to join them. On the very first day, two contestants were evicted, while Munawar Faruqui’s involvement in the game started bothering other contestants.

Rhea Chakraborty revisits her jail term, Mallika Sherawat flaunts her fancy lifestyle

This season, the actors versus influencers divide seems very evident. Rida Tharana and Abhishek Malhan, in their videos, said that they couldn’t trust the actors because they always put on an act. Abhishek also added that he would like to see how well can he decode personalities of such actors on the show. Mallika Sherawat came in his line of fire right from the first moment. As the arrived to the palace in the same car, Mallika told Abhishek, “I shopped from Paris for this show. I have been building my wardrobe for one and a half months. My fashion game is bang on.”

Later, in his video diary, Abhishek Malhan said that he thought Mallika was too smart to focus only on her fashion game. He said, “I want to see if I can read such actors or not.” In the palace, as Mallika was judged for flaunting her outfit, she told others, “I don’t need validation from anyone; I don’t want to prove to anyone that I have a fabulous life – Paris, LA, Presidents, White House. I don’t need to do drama here.” During her conversation with Karan Johar, when she was asked if she wanted to be a traitor, Mallika refused and said, “Traitors live in the shadows, but I live in the spotlight, and how can the spotlight not always be on the queen? So I want to be an innocent.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Rhea Chakraborty also appears on the show, and in the first episode, the actress spoke about the Sudhant Singh Rajput death case and her jail term for 27 days in a related drug charge. On her very first appearance in the episode, Rhea said, “I have seen a lot in life, and that will help me in this journey. When a person goes through trauma, there is a gift on the other end, which is to read the world and people around you better. That will help me in this show.”

Story continues below this ad

Later, while talking to Karan Johar, when Rhea was asked if she wanted to be a traitor, the actress refused and explained, “I want to be innocent. This year I have gotten a clean chit, and people have discovered that I was innocent. I have been under suspicion for a while, so I don’t like that anymore.”

After choosing the traitors, all the contestants went to perform a task where they met with Dalip Tahil, Prish, and Ikka. They had to save any two contestants while one would go out. In this task, Dalip Tahil got evicted.

Our Verdict

Given the mix of contestants, this season looks very promising. While Karan Johar tries hard to come across as intimidating, it looks forced. The stylish appearance dominates the attitude. At this point, the show looks a little predictable in terms of who would get evicted first, but how things take a turn, only time will tell. As Karan Johar mentioned at the show’s trailer launch, “This season shocked, surprised, appalled, and even terrified me. I saw the level of betrayal, attack, manipulation, and strategy that I was not expecting. At one point, it stopped becoming a game. Literally every night there was an attack and a stab in the back.”

The Traitors Season 2 streams on Amazon Prime; a new episode drops every Thursday at midnight.