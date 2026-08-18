Mallika Sherawat’s Dolce and Gabbana dress on The Traitors 2 fake? Shalini Passi claims so

The Traitors Season 2 is already delivering the kind of drama that extends beyond the main game. After the first three episodes brought eliminations and a traitor reveal, a newly released deleted scene has sparked attention after Shalini Passi privately questioned Mallika Sherawat’s claim that she was wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress.

In the unaired clip, Mallika is seen showing the other contestants her green dress and saying she had chosen a Dolce & Gabbana outfit for the day. Shalini, however, appears unconvinced by the claim and later discusses it with Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty and Rida Tharana.

Shalini said she recognised the brand while helping Mallika adjust her microphone and questioned whether the dress was actually Dolce.

“Just a week ago, I wore a green and gold dress of Dolce, and it is not like this. I went to adjust her mic and saw the brand. She is lying. I have worn these dresses since I was 17-18. I have custom-made, and I can send you pictures. I have worn a Versace couture too and an Elie Saab dress. This is not it.”

Rhea then brought up another fashion conversation she had with Mallika.

“Before coming here, I asked her what brand is O’Polly? Everyone is wearing it. It’s nice. She said, it’s very tacky. She said, it’s a very glittery dress,” Rhea said.

Shalini simply added, “The fitting is bad.”

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Mallika Sherawat says Tom Cruise has a crush on her

The dress debate is not the only Mallika moment from the show making headlines. Another clip from The Traitors 2 had gone viral after the actor made a surprising claim about Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

In a conversation with comedian Kullu, Mallika was asked whether she had ever had a crush on someone.

“Mallika ji, aapko kisi pe crush aaya hai kabhi? (Mallika ji, have you ever had a crush on someone?)” Kullu asked. Mallika replied, “No.”

He followed up, “Or is it always the other way round?” With her trademark confidence, Mallika responded, “Everybody has a crush on me.”

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She then made her claim about the Mission: Impossible star.

“Tom Cruise is crushing on me lately. I am not lying. If I had my phone with me, I would have shown you the videos,” she said.

The other contestants were quick to ask what videos he had supposedly been sending her. While one contestant guessed that they might be snaps, Mallika clarified, “No, not snaps. I would show you videos of us partying together.”

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Mallika Sherawat confirms she is the highest-paid contestant

Mallika has also attracted attention over reports that she is the highest-paid contestant on The Traitors 2. She later confirmed the speculation in an interview with ETimes, while making it clear that she sees no reason to be apologetic about negotiating a high fee.

“The speculation is right. Why apologise for making money? People who say money is never the reason are lying. When you’re independent, whether you’re a man or a woman, money is always important because you have bills to pay and a lifestyle to maintain.”

Mallika also revealed that she had previously turned down offers to participate in Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. According to the actor, The Traitors was the first reality format that genuinely appealed to her.

The Traitors 2

The Traitors 2 premiered on Prime Video on August 13, with Karan Johar returning as host and 21 contestants entering the game.

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The opening episodes have already seen major developments, including the elimination of Munawar Faruqui and Dalip Tahil and the exposure of Harman Singha as a Traitor.

The contestants in the season include Aaditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, Ansh Chopra, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Krystle D’Souza, Mallika Sherawat, Parul Gulati, Prish, Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir and Tanya Puri, among others. The show is streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes released weekly.