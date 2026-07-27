The Traitors 2: Karan Johar confirms Mallika Sherwat and Munawar Faruqui’s particpation

Amazon Prime Video has announced that reality show The Traitors Season 2 will premiere on August 13. Hosted by Karan Johar, the show will feature 21 contestants navigate a high-stakes game of deception, strategy, and betrayal.

Mallika Sherawat and Munawar Faruqui join The Traitors 2

The promo not only confirmed Traitors Season 2’s release date, but it also revealed two celebrities who will participate in the show. In the video, host Karan Johar says, “It has been a year, but some betrayals are still fresh. Betrayals that are so iconic, they need to be put in a museum of The Traitors. Here friendships were temporary, but chaos was permanent. They give other reality shows a reality check and turned trust issues into a trend. They all have PTSD – Post Traitors Stress Disorder. Don’t you miss this routine: murder, shock, deceit, and repeat. This year the palace will have 21 players, and the list is killer.”