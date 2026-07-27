The Traitors 2: Karan Johar confirms Mallika Sherwat and Munawar Faruqui’s particpation

Karan Johar hosted The Traitors Season 2 will stream on Amazon Prime Video from August 13. The show will feature 21 contestants this time.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Jul 27, 2026 02:49 PM IST
Mallika Sherawat, Karan Johar, Munawar Faruqui Traitors 2Mallika Sherawat, Karan Johar and Munawar Faruqui on Traitors 2. (Photos: Amazon Prime Video)
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Amazon Prime Video has announced that reality show The Traitors Season 2 will premiere on August 13. Hosted by Karan Johar, the show will feature 21 contestants navigate a high-stakes game of deception, strategy, and betrayal.

Mallika Sherawat and Munawar Faruqui join The Traitors 2

The promo not only confirmed Traitors Season 2’s release date, but it also revealed two celebrities who will participate in the show. In the video, host Karan Johar says, “It has been a year, but some betrayals are still fresh. Betrayals that are so iconic, they need to be put in a museum of The Traitors. Here friendships were temporary, but chaos was permanent. They give other reality shows a reality check and turned trust issues into a trend. They all have PTSD – Post Traitors Stress Disorder. Don’t you miss this routine: murder, shock, deceit, and repeat. This year the palace will have 21 players, and the list is killer.”

Also Read: The Traitors: It’s a crime that Karan Johar didn’t get more acting roles after Bombay Velvet; what a vamp he is in Prime Video’s reality show

Later, Karan introduces Mallika Sherawat as the first contestant, followed by Munawar Faruqui. KJo adds, “They won’t just play the game; they will also play with emotions, and one thing is guaranteed: everyone will get betrayed. The palace is craving for some new meat; get ready for a bigger round of betrayal because it’s dhokha time again.”

Other than Mallika and Munawar, SCREEN has learned the names of a few more contestants who are set to join The Traitors Season 2. According to our sources, Krystle D’Souza, Shalini Passi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Abhishek Malhan will also be seen in the upcoming season. Other celebrities rumored to join The Traitors 2 are Rubina Dilaik, Dalip Tahil, Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, and Aditya Kulshreshth.

When and where to watch The Traitors 2?

The Traitors 2 will stream on Amazon Prime Video from August 13, with a new episode dropping every Thursday. The shooting for season 2 wrapped up in April. The show timings and number of episodes are yet to be announced.

Also Read | Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther win Karan Johar-hosted The Traitors, take home Rs 70 lakhs

 

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The first season of The Traitors featured Uorfi Javed, Nikita Luther, Maheep Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Raj Kundra, Sufi Motiwala, Apoorva Mukhija, Elnaaz Norouzi, Purav Jha, Harsh Gujral, Sahil Salathia, Jani Gaur, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Ashish Vidyarthi. Uorfi and Nikit won the show and took home a prize pot of Rs 70 lakhs.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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