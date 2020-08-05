Nimrat Kaur starrer The Test Case announces second season

The Test Case launched in 2017 with Nimrat Kaur in the lead role The Test Case launched in 2017 with Nimrat Kaur in the lead role

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 have announced the second season of The Test Case. The series features Nimrat Kaur in the lead role and follows the first woman in a combat role in the army, who aims to serve the nation by excelling in the male-dominated military spectrum.

As per the statement released by the platforms, the second season promises to be bigger, better, and edgier than the first one. Set in Kashmir, the story will follow Captain Shikha Sharma’s (Kaur) relentless hunt to find a man in search of redemption. It will also focus on the themes of belief, loyalty, espionage, and guerrilla warfare.

The Test Case launched in 2017 and also starred Juhi Chawla, Atul Kulkarni, Rahul Dev, Manit Joura, Suhail Nayyar, Akshay Oberoi, Samir Kocchar and Annup Sonii. While Nagesh Kukunoor directed the first episode, Vinay Waikul took charge of the consequent episodes. The 10-episode series not only gave an insight into the tough combat training an army officer goes through, it also highlighted the gender-issue that is prevalent in every field.

Earlier speaking to indianexpress.com, Nimrat Kaur had shared that for her, Capt Sharma’s struggles to carve her own identity in the male-dominated world proves that where there is a will, there is definitely a way. She also shared that she jumped at the offer of playing an army officer. “I was sold on their line- ‘you are going to play an army officer’. The idea was too seductive (smiles). Having grown up in an army background, I always wanted to see myself in a uniform and trust me, it was a fantasy coming true for me. Also, getting the chance to be a part of a narrative that pans over a period of 4-5 hours was very attractive,” said the actor.

Bankrolled by Juggernaut Productions, The Test Case 2 has been written by Sagar Pandya. The filming for the show will begin soon.

