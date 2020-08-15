scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 15, 2020
The Test Case 2: Harleen Sethi to play army officer in AltBalaji series

The second season of The Test Case will focus on the themes of belief, loyalty, espionage, and guerrilla warfare.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Published: August 15, 2020 1:50:55 pm
harleen sethi, the test case 2, altbalajiHarleen Sethi shared a glimpse of her character from AltBalaji's The Test Case 2.

ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s web series The Test Case season two will see Harleen Sethi playing an army officer named Major Zoya Ali. The actor will showcase her “strong and fierce” side as she will step into the shoes of an army officer.

Making the announcement on the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Ekta Kapoor shared a teaser of The Test Case 2 featuring Harleen Sethi, who has earlier gained popularity for her portrayal of Sameera in AltBalaji’s another web series Broken But Beautiful.

Sharing her experience of essaying the role of army officer Major Zoya Ali, Harleen wrote on Instagram, “Rarely as a female actor you get a chance to portray strong and fierce characters rooted in patriotism, fearlessness and love for the country and this is the closest I could come to being and feeling one with the Armed Forces. Proud to be an Indian daughter and honoured to wear the uniform as MAJOR ZOYA ALI in the second season of one of my fav shows ‘The Test Case’.”

As per an earlier statement, released by AltBalaji and ZEE5, the second season of The Test Case will be set in Kashmir. It will follow the story of Captain Shikha Sharma’s (Nimrat Kaur) relentless hunt to find a man in search of redemption. It will also focus on the themes of belief, loyalty, espionage, and guerrilla warfare.

The first season of the 10-episode army drama focused on the tough combat training an army officer goes through. It also highlighted the gender-bias that is prevalent in every field. Led by Nimrat Kaur, the web series also starred Juhi Chawla, Atul Kulkarni, Rahul Dev, Manit Joura, Suhail Nayyar, Akshay Oberoi, Samir Kocchar and Annup Sonii in pivotal roles.

Bankrolled by Juggernaut Productions, The Test Case 2 has been written by Sagar Pandya.

