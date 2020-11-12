The Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker adds four new cast members

The cast of James Gunn’s Peacemaker, HBO Max’s spinoff of the upcoming DC movie The Suicide Squad, just got four new additions. They are Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Chris Conrad and Jennifer Holland.
Brooks will play a character called Leota Adebayo, and that’s all we know about it. Robert Patrick will play the role of Auggie Smith. Holland will reprise the role of Emilia Harcourt from the movie and Conrad will essay Adrian Chase/The Vigilante.
Peacemaker is based on John Cena’s character of the same name from The Suicide Squad. The first season of the series will consist of eight episodes. James Gunn will write the episodes and direct many, including the first one.
View this post on Instagram
I get to share too much good news with you guys today. ALSO joining the cast of #Peacemaker is @ripfighter as Auggie Smith, @jenniferlholland , reprising her role as Emilia Harcourt from #TheSuicideSquad movie, and Chris Conrad as Adrian Chase/Vigilante. How could I not be stoked having the Terminator 2 and Dennis from my favorite Tv show ever – and of course Jenn – joining @johncena & @daniebb3 in our show. Thanks @HBOMax for being a great partner so far and letting us do something truly over-the-top. And, yes, for those of you asking, this show is connected to the DC film universe. I think we’ll be the first show to air that is. Correct me if I’m wrong @wbpictures gods!
Variety reported that Peacemaker’s production is scheduled to begin early next year, before Gunn begins work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.
John Cena’s Peacemaker, whose real name is Christopher Smith, is an extremely pacifist man and a deadly vigilante and so committed to the cause that he is ready to use whatever it takes to establish and maintain peace. This includes killing.
View this post on Instagram
So excited to have cast @daniebb3 – Danielle Brooks – in our #Peacemaker TV show for @hbomax, and even more excited for all of you to see the character she’s playing. #LeotaAdebayo is someone you’ll all be talking about. I’ve been an admirer of Danielle’s work for a long time (yes I’m a #OITNB fan), which is one of the reasons I wrote the role specifically for her. I’m already up here in Canada going through quarantine before starting pre-production on the show and ready to go!
James Gunn confirmed on his Instagram profile that Peacemaker is inside the DC film universe. He wrote, “Thanks @HBOMax for being a great partner so far and letting us do something truly over-the-top. And, yes, for those of you asking, this show is connected to the DC film universe. I think we’ll be the first show to air that is. Correct me if I’m wrong @wbpictures gods!”
The Suicide Squad will release on August 6, 2021.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.