The Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker adds four new cast members

Peacemaker's production is scheduled to begin early next year. (Photo: Warner Bros)

The cast of James Gunn’s Peacemaker, HBO Max’s spinoff of the upcoming DC movie The Suicide Squad, just got four new additions. They are Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Chris Conrad and Jennifer Holland.

Brooks will play a character called Leota Adebayo, and that’s all we know about it. Robert Patrick will play the role of Auggie Smith. Holland will reprise the role of Emilia Harcourt from the movie and Conrad will essay Adrian Chase/The Vigilante.

Peacemaker is based on John Cena’s character of the same name from The Suicide Squad. The first season of the series will consist of eight episodes. James Gunn will write the episodes and direct many, including the first one.

Variety reported that Peacemaker’s production is scheduled to begin early next year, before Gunn begins work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

John Cena’s Peacemaker, whose real name is Christopher Smith, is an extremely pacifist man and a deadly vigilante and so committed to the cause that he is ready to use whatever it takes to establish and maintain peace. This includes killing.

James Gunn confirmed on his Instagram profile that Peacemaker is inside the DC film universe. He wrote, “Thanks @HBOMax for being a great partner so far and letting us do something truly over-the-top. And, yes, for those of you asking, this show is connected to the DC film universe. I think we’ll be the first show to air that is. Correct me if I’m wrong @wbpictures gods!”

The Suicide Squad will release on August 6, 2021.

