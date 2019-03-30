The Silence trailer: Stanley Tucci starrer is reminiscent of A Quiet Place

Netflix recently released the trailer of Stanley Tucci starrer The Silence, and by the looks of it, the movie is a cheap rip-off of the successful horror-thriller A Quiet Place.

Picture this — a family stuck in a deserted forest forced to not make a sound lest it alerts some crazy flying monsters. Except for the flying bit, this one-line summary bears an uncanny resemblance to the John Krasinski directorial.

However, the trailer has already informed us that the movie is based on the novel of the same name. Okay then. But it doesn’t help the film’s case that with every passing shot the primary role that ‘silence’ plays in this movie is reinforced. You cannot help but make comparisons.

The movie’s official synopsis reads, “When the world is under attack from terrifying creatures who hunt their human prey by sound, 16-year old Ally Andrews (Kiernan Shipka), who lost her hearing at 13, and her family seek refuge in a remote haven. But they discover a sinister cult who are eager to exploit Ally’s heightened senses. Based on the acclaimed novel, THE SILENCE is directed by John R. Leonetti (ANNABELLE) and stars Stanley Tucci, Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, John Corbett, Kate Trotter and Kyle Breitkopf. Watch on April 10th, only on Netflix.”

The film is being helmed by hit horror flick Annabelle’s director John R. Leonetti. But it remains to be seen if the filmmaker will be able to repeat the success of Annabelle Wallis starrer with this Netflix movie.

The Silence will start streaming on Netflix from April 10.