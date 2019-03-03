The Sholay Girl trailer: Bidita Bag stars as India’s first stuntwoman Reshma Pathan

Toggle Menu
The Sholay Girl trailer: Bidita Bag shines in the trailer that brings to the table the story of India's first stuntwoman Reshma Pathan. The series will premiere on ZEE5 on March 8.

Bidita Bag plays the role of Reshma Pathan in ZEE5 original series called The Sholay Girl.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, that is, March 8, the streaming service ZEE5 is all set to introduce the story of Reshma Pathan, the first stuntwoman of India. Ahead of the series release, the makers shared the trailer that will leave you spellbound. The series stars Bidita Bag as Reshma, who is famously known as The Sholay Girl.

The trailer begins with the action sequence of the iconic film Sholay. Reshma, who was the body double of Hema Malini in the film, can be seen dressed as Basanti in the shot and soon we see her meeting with an accident.

Recently, sharing a sneak-peek of her character on Instagram, Bidita wrote, “It’s going to be an action-packed International Women’s Day on #ZEE5.”

The Sholay Girl is scheduled to premiere on International Women’s Day on March 8, exclusively on ZEE5 platform.

Recently, ZEE5 also released yet another original, The Final Call, starring Arjun Rampal in the lead role. The series is receiving heart-warming reviews from the viewers as well as the critics.

