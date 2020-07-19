Katie Holmes-starrer The Secret: Dare To Dream set for a premium video on-demand release

Romantic drama The Secret: Dare To Dream stars Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas in the lead roles. (Josh Lucas/ Instagram) Romantic drama The Secret: Dare To Dream stars Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas in the lead roles. (Josh Lucas/ Instagram)

Romantic drama The Secret: Dare To Dream, featuring Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas, is heading straight to premium on-demand on July 31.

The film, based on Rhonda Byrne’s 2006 global bestselling self-help book, was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on April 17.

The Secret will now be available to rent for USD 19.99 via on-demand platforms including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu and cable providers, reported Deadline.

The film revolves around Miranda Wells (Holmes), a hardworking widow struggling to raise three children on her own.

A powerful storm brings a devastating challenge and a mysterious man, Bray Johnson (Lucas), into her life. In a few short days, Bray’s presence reignites the family”s spirit, but he carries a secret that could change everything.

Celia Weston and Jerry O”Connell also round the cast.

The Secret joins the ever-increasing lineup of films to follow the in-the-home route in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic include Trolls World Tour, Scoob!, The High Note, The King of Staten Island, Irresistible.

