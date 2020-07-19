Katie Holmes-starrer The Secret: Dare To Dream set for a premium video on-demand release

Romantic drama The Secret: Dare To Dream, featuring Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas, is heading straight to premium on-demand on July 31.
The film, based on Rhonda Byrne’s 2006 global bestselling self-help book, was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on April 17.
The Secret will now be available to rent for USD 19.99 via on-demand platforms including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu and cable providers, reported Deadline.
The film revolves around Miranda Wells (Holmes), a hardworking widow struggling to raise three children on her own.
A powerful storm brings a devastating challenge and a mysterious man, Bray Johnson (Lucas), into her life. In a few short days, Bray’s presence reignites the family”s spirit, but he carries a secret that could change everything.
Celia Weston and Jerry O”Connell also round the cast.
View this post on Instagram
Our beautiful positive good energy movie begins streaming July 31 wherever you rent movies. I loved getting to work with the director and DP from #sweethomealabama again & @katieholmes212 is dreamy. This is a film to share with family and kids (and discuss a little about the power of positive thinking & attracting what you want in life). @lionsgate @lionsgateathome @thesecret365 @thesecretdaretodream @mrjerryoc @therealandytennant #katieholmes #thesecret #thesecretmovie @gravitasventures @roadsideattractionsfilms
The Secret joins the ever-increasing lineup of films to follow the in-the-home route in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic include Trolls World Tour, Scoob!, The High Note, The King of Staten Island, Irresistible.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.