Sunday, July 24, 2022

The Sandman trailer: Morpheus aka Dream is out to take back his realm and fight Lucifer in Netflix’s dark fantasy series

The Sandman trailer follows Morpheus aka Dream's journey towards restoring power and order in his kingdom of Dreaming. Led by actor Tom Sturridge, the fantasy series will launch on Netflix on August 5.

July 24, 2022 1:50:19 pm
the sandman netflix trailerThe Sandman will release on Netflix on August 5.

The official trailer of The Sandman was released at San Diego Comic Con, and as expected it takes us on the escapades of Morpheus aka Dream, who has just fled from his imprisonment by mortals. With actor Tom Sturridge playing the king of dreams and ruler of the Dreaming, this Netflix series is a blend of myth and dark fantasy.

The trailer shows The Sandman, the Master of Dreams coming face-to-face with the current state of affairs in his kingdom of Dreaming that has undergone a lot of power mayhem in his absence for a century. Dream, who gives shape to the deepest fears and fantasies, now sees dreaming and waking worlds being tampered leading to a lot of imbalance. Dream, one of the seven Endless, sets out to restore order and take back his seat, fighting forces both cosmic and human.

Also read |Marvel announces two more Avengers films at San Diego Comic Con; Phase 4 and 5 plans revealed

Watch The Sandman trailer here:

We also get a glimpse of Dream and Dreaming Librarian Lucienne’s attempts at hunting down the escaped nightmares, while also facing demon Lucifer Morningstar, ruler of Hell. Also coming into play are Dream’s siblings Death and Desire.

The Sandman trailer is loaded with spectacular VFX making the web series, a sure visual treat for viewers. Based on popular DC comic series written by Neil Gaiman, the 10-chapter series also stars Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, and Sanjeev Bhaskar.

Also read |Shazam Fury of the Gods trailer: Zachary Levi and his superhero family fights Helen Mirren. Watch

The Sandman will have its digital debut on August 5.

