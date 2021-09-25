scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 25, 2021
The Sandman first look: Netflix-DC’s Neil Gaiman adaptation looks worth waiting for

The clip from The Sandman puts the spotlight on Tom Sturridge's Dream and Charles Dance's Roderick Burgess.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
September 25, 2021 11:17:55 pm
The Sandman does not have a release date yet.

Netflix released a teaser for the much awaited comic-book TV series The Sandman during their Tudum event. Developed by Allan Heinberg, the series is based on the acclaimed DC comic-book series of the same name written by Neil Gaiman and drawn by Sam Keith and Mike Dringenberg.

The story of Sandman centres around Dream (Tom Sturridge), also called as Morpheus, who is one of the Endless beings that embody aspects of the DC universe and have existed since the dawn of time.

The clip showed Dream and Charles Dance’s Roderick Burgess.

Dream is a anthropomorphic personification of Dreams. In Sandman, Morpheus is captured by a cult and freed only after seven decades of imprisonment. Avenging himself, he goes back to his kingdom and begins rebuilding it.

The cast of the series is very strong. Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, and Sanjeev Bhaskar are cast in supporting roles.

The Sandman has earlier received an audio drama adaptation from Audible in association with DC, whose ACT II came out this year. Heinberg, Gaiman, and David S. Goyer are executive producers.

