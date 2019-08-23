The Report trailer: Adam Driver investigates allegations of torture against CIA post-9/11

The Report is a drama film named after the report of the investigation into accusations of torture against the CIA in the wake of 9/11. Adam Driver headlines the film as a real-life figure Daniel J Jones, the current head of an organisation called Advance Democracy, Inc.

Jones was responsible for a document called “Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Committee Report of the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program” which detailed, among other things, how many innocent people were brutally tortured by the CIA only so could they would utter what the interrogators wanted.

The trailer is dominated by Driver’s voiceover detailing the sequence of events. His lead is the destroyed tapes of “Al-Qaeda detainees” and is sent to find out the reason why they were destroyed.

Though Jones did manage to finally publish the said report, calling in question the so-called War on Terror, he had to face threats from the CIA officers and also the government itself before it went public and shamed everybody involved.

The cast is great. Apart from Driver, Annette Bening, Ted Levine, Michael C. Hall, Tim Blake Nelson, Corey Stoll, Maura Tierney and Jon Hamm also star in the film.

The trailer gives off a vibe of a taut thriller and clearly most critics think so. The film was screened at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and thus many reviews are already out.

The Report has received highly positive reviews. It holds a 94 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “The Report draws on a dark chapter in American history to offer a sober, gripping account of one public servant’s crusade for accountability.”

The Report will release on November 29 on Amazon Prime Video.