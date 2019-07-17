Toggle Menu
The Red Sea Diving Resort trailer: Chris Evans is still the saviourhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/web-series/the-red-sea-diving-resort-trailer-chris-evans-netflix-5833648/

The Red Sea Diving Resort trailer: Chris Evans is still the saviour

Starring Chris Evans, Ben Kingsley among others, The Red Sea Diving Resort starts streaming on Netflix from July 31.

chris evans The Red Sea Diving Resort
The Red Sea Diving Resort starts streaming on Netflix from July 31.

After a long run as Captain America, Chris Evans is ready to save the day yet again and this time it’s in the film The Red Sea Diving Resort. The trailer of the Netflix movie is out and it looks quite intense.

The film is set in 1979 Ethiopia as a group of international agents try to smuggle thousands of Ethiopian refugees from Sudan to Israel using a beach resort as a front cover. The movie is based on the book Mossad Exodus by Gad Shimron.

Watch the trailer of The Red Sea Diving Resort here:

The Red Sea Diving Resort has been helmed by Israeli director Gideon Raff. Raff is known for the Israeli TV show Prisoners of War which was adapted in the US as Homeland and in India as P.O.W. – Bandi Yuddh Ke. Raff’s contribution as a writer on Homeland also won him an Emmy Award. He has also written The Red Sea Diving Resort.

Advertising

Alongside Chris Evans, the film stars Haley Bennett, Michael K. Williams, Michiel Huisman, Alessandro Nivola, Greg Kinnear and Ben Kingsley.

The Red Sea Diving Resort starts streaming on Netflix from July 31.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kabir Singh box office collection Day 25: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani film remains steady
2 Emmy Awards 2019 nominations: Reactions of the nominees
3 Kinshuk Vaidya: Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki deals with issues that need to be discussed