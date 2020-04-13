The Raikar Case actor Parul Gulati: The web platform has given work to everyone

Parul Gulati stars in The Raikar Case, streaming on Voot Select. (Photo: Parul Gulati/Instagram) Parul Gulati stars in The Raikar Case, streaming on Voot Select. (Photo: Parul Gulati/Instagram)

Actor Parul Gulati made her presence felt on the digital platform with shows like Haq Se, Hostel Girls and Selection Day. She also starred in Nikkhil Advani’s TV series P.O.W. – Bandi Yuddh Ke. Currently, she is seen as Etasha in Voot Select’s latest web series The Raikar Case. The show narrates the story of a so-called happy family whose dark secrets start unfolding when the youngest member commits suicide and blames the other members for his death.

Gulati, during a recent Facebook live session with The Indian Express, shared her experience of working on The Raikar Case and how she is coping with self-isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Q. How are you coping with self-isolation?

There are days when I am happy, and then there are days when I just wish all of it to get over as soon as possible. I’m missing my friends. Luckily, I live with my mother so I get to eat good food. Also, I spend time reading books. Rest of the day is spent in scrolling Facebook and Instagram. But, I am trying new things, which I was afraid to take up. To keep myself calm, I am practising meditation with the help of a few YouTube videos.

Q. What were your thoughts when you got the script of The Raikar Case?

I like watching shows which have a murder mystery and drama involving a family, so that excited me a lot. I liked my character Etasha as well which is like the audience itself. Etasha also gets to know everything along with the audience. So these two things mattered and I was on board. Also, every character was fleshed out properly. The story didn’t focus just on one character.

Q. How was the experience of working with senior actors like Ashvini Bhave and Atul Kulkarni?

Working with them definitely helped in enhancing my performance. I had my inhibitions for certain things but talking to Atul sir made me realise that you shouldn’t be afraid of exploring your extreme also. That’s a conversation I had on the first day because there was one emotion I was unable to do and I thought I will be overacting if I’m doing that. So, he told me to forget that there’s something as over or under. If your director wants you to go extreme, you go extreme. Initially, I was nervous and unable to tap my maximum potential. But later it became easier because I realised these senior actors don’t want to overtake you, but take you with them. They guide you and they focus on the scenes and not just on themselves.

Q. What kind of roles entice you?

I really want to do comedy because I think I’ve done so much of heavy drama. But any character that stays with me or is interesting, well written and also flawed, interests me the most.

Q. Do you think the web platform has opened up avenues for newer talent?

Absolutely. I remember before the web came in, I used to meet all these young actors at the auditions of TV commercials and discuss how nothing interesting is happening and how getting into movies is so difficult for us. But as soon as the web came in, I can see all those actors including the theatre actors, playing some amazing characters. More importantly, everyone has work now. The web has opened up so many avenues for all of us. I think I get to play different characters each time now.

Q. Would we see you back on the television?

Well, never say never. If I get good subjects to work on, I will definitely take it. But, TV demands longer commitments. On the web, you have to play a character for maximum 40 days. So, that’s my only apprehension and inhibition with television. Also, I really want to do a movie. I thought it would happen in 2020 but it is the year that no one expected.

