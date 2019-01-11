Toggle Menu
The Punisher season 2 trailer promises even bloodier retribution

The Punisher season 2 trailer promises even bloodier retribution

The season 1 of The Punisher was one of the most gruesome shows available on the streaming site, and that was a remarkable feat keeping in mind the current crop of TV dramas. This season promises to raise the bar even further.

the punisher season 2 trailer netflix
The Punisher season 2 arrives on January 18.

Netflix has released the trailer for The Punisher season 2. This season, judging by this 2-minute clip, is going to be even bloodier. The unstoppable force of nature that is Frank Castle, known as the Punisher, is out to deliver another round of vengeance. Only this time, it is not personal — exactly.

The trailer shows Frank saving a girl from being murdered inside a bar. When she later asks him his reason, he answers, “What was I supposed to do? I had to get involved.” She responds, “It was almost like you were happy for the excuse.”

Billy Russo (Ben Barnes) is back, with scars that certainly do not make it look like his face was smashed into a mirror. He may not be Jigsaw, yet. Nevertheless, he wants revenge against Castle.

Castle is the same old Punisher, at one point saying, “Let me be what I’m meant to be,” indicating his fondness for the destructive persona. “I’m not the one who dies, kid. I’m the one who does the killing,” he boasts.

The season 1 of the show was one of the most gruesome shows available on the streaming site, and that was a remarkable feat keeping in mind the current crop of TV dramas.

The Jon Bernthal starrer was also surprisingly good (if a little overstretched, plot wise) and not merely a gore lover’s delight as was previously thought. It garnered positive critical reception and has built up a considerable fan-following.

It is one of the only two remaining Netflix-Marvel TV shows and it is probably safe to say its second season would be its last on Netflix. After that, it may find itself on Disney+, the House of Mouse’s upcoming streaming service, or disappear into oblivion.

The Punisher arrives on January 18.

