The Other Side of the Wind trailer offers sneak peek at Orson Welles’ last film

Netflix will present Orson Welles’ last film The Other Side of the Wind. Netflix will present Orson Welles’ last film The Other Side of the Wind.

The Other Side of the Wind has been in the making for over forty years. Orson Welles, who directed one of the greatest films ever made – Citizen Kane, first started this project in 1970 but the film will finally see the light of day in 2018.

The Other Side of the Wind is now being released by Netflix and a few theatres. It will be available for the world to watch on November 2. The film has been shot in a mockumentary style and the concept is that of a film-within-a-film. It is said that the Citizen Kane director was inspired to make this film after writer Ernest Hemingway committed suicide and this trailer has a reference to the legendary writer.

The Other Side of the Wind saw many legal troubles over the years. Hassles with finance and rights on the film lasted much after Orson Welles died in 1985.

Watch the trailer of The Other Side of the Wind here:

Welles tried to raise funds for this film on many occasions and even though he succeeded a few times, the film could never be completed. John Huston, who plays the lead role in the film, was cast two years after the production started. Welles had only edited 40 minutes of the film until 1979, the remaining was never put together by him.

In 2017, it was announced that the film would be distributed by Netflix. Earlier this year, a rough cut of The Other Side of the Wind was screened for a few directors including Quentin Tarantino and Rian Johnson. Welles could never finish this film but he worked tirelessly for years to somehow get this film to his audience and almost five decades later, we will now get to watch it on Netflix.

