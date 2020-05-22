The Old Guard trailer: Charlize Theron is an immortal mercenary in this Netflix film

The Old Guard arrives on Netflix on July 10. (Photo: Netflix) The Old Guard arrives on Netflix on July 10. (Photo: Netflix)

The Old Guard is an upcoming Netflix superhero thriller starring Charlize Theron in the lead role. The film is about a band of immortal warriors who have secretly protected the earth for centuries while remaining hidden in the shadows.

Theron’s character, who calls herself Andy, recruits a new girl (KiKi Layne). It appears the ability can be bestowed on anyone. In the modern world, danger for the mercenaries is afoot as a few elements have learned about this and are on their heels.

Defeating death, after all, is a breakthrough literally everybody will desire. Also, there may be benefits in using them as weapons for some sinister outfits and governments.

Charlize Theron is an actor who is completely at ease with action, and this trailer suggests she is going to be awesome here as well too. The trailer, set to “Borders” by MIA, looks great. The action looks well-choreographed.

I have not read the original comic, and I am interested to know how these people stay alive despite dozens of bullets punching holes throughout their body.

The Old Guard’s synopsis reads, “Forever is harder than it looks. Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (LOVE & BASKETBALL, BEYOND THE LIGHTS), THE OLD GUARD is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks. Coming to Netflix on July 10. “

