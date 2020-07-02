The Old Guard trailer: Charlize Theron leads immortal mercenaries in this Netflix film

The Old Guard starts streaming on Netflix from July 10. The Old Guard starts streaming on Netflix from July 10.

The Old Guard, starring Charlize Theron in the lead role, is set to premiere on Netflix on July 10. The action film is based on the premise that a group of immortal mercenaries, who have existed for centuries, have somehow been exposed and are being chased by Chiwetel Ejiofor’s villain.

In the new trailer, we learn that the group has recruited a fifth member, played by Kiki Layne. It looks like the audience will learn more about this world through her character.

The trailer looks quite impressive and promises some high-octane moments. Theron suits the part perfectly and it looks like this will be another feather in the actor’s hat.

Watch the new trailer of The Old Guard here:

The mercenaries here, can’t die, but as they say in the trailer, it doesn’t mean that they can’t get hurt. From the trailer, it looks like the Old Guard has been through tough times, but their identity remains a secret. However, now, they are close to getting caught and once that happens, their abilities could be misused.

Based on the comic book of the same name, The Old Guard also stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli. The film has been directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, who has previously helmed Beyond the Lights, The Secret Life of Bees among more.

