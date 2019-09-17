The Office might be rebooted for streaming service Peacock

We might get to witness the inner workings of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company’s Scranton branch again, perhaps with different actors this time.

“It is my hope and goal that we do an Office reboot,” Bonnie Hammer, NBCUniversal’s Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises, told Deadline.

She added, “The Office comes back to us in January 2021. It is my hope that we can figure what that great reboot would be. We are having conversations.”

The Office will be rebooted for NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service Peacock. Reboots of Battlestar Galactica, Saved By the Bell and Punky Brewster have already been confirmed.

The Office ran for nine seasons and remains one of the most popular comedy series of all time. It also received critical acclaim. The show captured the everyday life of the employees at Dunder Mifflin through the eyes of documentary crew members we never saw and never knew why they were documenting those people.

The cast members included Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, and BJ Novak, Ed Helms, Mindy Kaling, Craig Robinson, James Spader and Ellie Kemper.

A Greg Daniels creation, The Office was a US adaptation of the BBC series of the same name headlined by Ricky Gervais.

Gervais and Stephen Merchant, creators of the original British version, were also executive producers on the American version.

Steve Carell has previously made it clear that a reboot of The Office would not work. He told Esquire last year, “Because The Office is on Netflix and replaying, a lot more people have seen it recently. “And I think because of that there’s been a resurgence in interest in the show, and talk about bringing it back. But apart from the fact that I just don’t think that’s a good idea, it might be impossible to do that show today and have people accept it the way it was accepted 10 years ago. The climate’s different.”

He added, “I mean, the whole idea of that character, Michael Scott, so much of it was predicated on inappropriate behavior. I mean, he’s certainly not a model boss. A lot of what is depicted on that show is completely wrong-minded. That’s the point, you know? But I just don’t know how that would fly now. There’s a very high awareness of offensive things today –which is good, for sure. But at the same time, when you take a character like that too literally, it doesn’t really work.”