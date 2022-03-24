The Offer trailer: Miles Teller, Juno Temple series goes behind The Godfather’s troubled production. Watch

A trailer for The Offer is here. A biographical miniseries about the troubled development of a movie that is often referred to as the best gangster movie of all time, The Godfather. The film is based on movie’s producer Albert S. Ruddy’s experiences (who is credited as one of the executive producers on the show).

Starring Miles Teller as Ruddy and Juno Temple as talent manager Bettye McCartt in lead roles, the series’ release year, 2022, coincides with the movie completing its 50th anniversary. The Godfather, based on a Mario Puzo novel of the same name, was a difficult film to make for all involved. The studio, Paramount Pictures, was neither confident of the movie nor of the director Francis Ford Coppola and most of the lead actors, including Marlon Brando and Al Pacino.

Dan Fogler, actor-comedian who can be seen as the No-Maj Jacob Kowalski in the Fantastic Beasts films, is Coppola, and does not look half bad in the role. We are shown how Ruddy and Coppola assembled the dream team that would go on to make one of the most influential films ever made.

English actor Matthew Goode (Watchmen, The Crown) essays the role of Robert Evans, the then head of Paramount, who greenlit the picture despite his scepticism. Giovanni Ribisi appears as a mafia boss Joe Colombo, who wanted Italian-Americans fairly portrayed on the big screen and had his misgivings about The Godfather.

Even apart from the cast, The Offer looks fascinating if this trailer is any indication. The Godfather is undeniably an iconic movie, but the story behind is almost as interesting and it’s fortunate that we are going to see it pan out in series format.

The official synopsis reads, “THE OFFER is based on Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy’s extraordinary, never-revealed experiences of making “The Godfather.” The series stars Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn and Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus.”

The Offer streams on Paramount+ from April 28. There is no word on India release yet.