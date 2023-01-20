The Night Manager trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor are caught in a cat-and-mouse game in Hotstar’s version of AK vs AK

Hotstar has debuted the trailer for the Indian remake of The Night Manager, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. Based on the acclaimed British spy series of the same name, starring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman and Elizabeth Debicki, the Indian Night Manager will be released on February 17, just one week after Shahid Kapoor’s Prime Video series Farzi.

Anil Kapoor is playing Laurie’s character, arms dealer Richard ‘Dicky’ Roper (who is called Shelly Rungta in the Indian version), while Aditya will play the titular Night Manager Jonathan Pine, a role originally played by Hiddleston. The character is named Shaan in the Indian version. The trailer opens with Aditya’s character, who finds himself stranded in the middle of a snowy mountainous region, talking about entering the ‘depths of darkness’. We cut to the cigar-smoking Shelly, who boasts that the Indian authorities can never catch him.

But they have a plan. Tillotama Shome’s character summons Shaan, whom she describes as the ‘Vibhishan’ who will destroy Shelly’s Lanka. He’s told to win Shelly’s trust by posing as the night manager at a hotel. And thus begins a tale of cat and mouse, as both characters find themselves in a web of lies and deceit. In an earlier statement, Adiya had said, “I have always wanted to perform a multi-layered character in a series with a complex narrative arc, and when the platform approached me to play the title role in The Night Manager, I knew this was just the one I’d been looking for.”

Hotstar has commissioned several remakes via its deal with BBC. These include Indian versions of The Office, Luther, and Criminal Justice. Aditya was last seen in the critical and commercial flop action film Rashtra Kavach Om, Anil Kapoor starred in JugJugg Jeeyo and Thar last year and will soon be seen in the action film Fighter, and Sobhita appeared in a supporting role in Ponniyin Selvan: I and will soon be seen in the second season of Prime Video’s Made in Heaven.

The original Night Manager was directed by Sussanna Bier and was based on the novel by John le Carré. It ran for six episodes and won three Golden Globe awards. Also starring Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl, the Indian version is created and directed by Sandeep Modi, with Priyanka Ghosh serving as co-director.