The Morning Show trailer: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon star in this Apple TV series

Starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell in lead roles, the trailer for Apple TV’s upcoming series The Morning Show is out. From the trailer, we find out that this show is set in the competitive world of morning news where scandals can often end careers.

We learn that Aniston and Carell’s characters have been acing at their job for fifteen years until Carell is fired. Reese Witherspoon’s character enters the scene as the new recruit brought in by the producers to save the show.

The show also stars Billy Crudup, Nestor Carbonell and Mark Duplass in significant roles.

The Morning Show was announced as a part of Apple TV’s programming with producers like Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston among others. Reese had earlier said that the show will “pull back the curtain on men and women in the high-stakes battle of morning television.”

Apple TV+ is the original video content streaming service from Apple which will be made available as part of the Apple TV app. It was earlier announced that the show will premiere in 2019 but the dates are yet to be announced.