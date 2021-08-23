scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 23, 2021
Must Read

The Morning Show S2 trailer: Jennifer Aniston is back in the game, joined by new cast members Hasan Minhaj and Will Arnett

The Morning Show's first episode had aired in November 2019. Its second season is set to premiere on September 17 this year on Apple TV Plus.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 23, 2021 9:30:07 pm
jennifer anistonJennifer Aniston in a still from The Morning Show Season 2 trailer.

Apple TV Plus’ The Morning Show Season 2’s first full trailer is out. The longish video reunites Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, who played leading parts in the first season of the drama.

We get a quick glimpse at new cast members Hasan Minhaj as well as the Arrested Development star Will Arnett. Surprisingly, Arnett’s involvement in the show was not previously announced. In any case, this is a happy surprise. With more talented names added to an already impressive ensemble, The Morning Show seems ready for a fantastic new season.

Check it out! |Tom Cruise dines at Asha Bhosle’s restaurant, orders chicken tikka masala with ‘extra spices’

For the most part, the trailer revolves around what happened post Aniston’s Alex and Witherspoon’s Bradley exposed the network’s toxic workplace culture. After the expose, Alex had quit the organisation. But the new promo promises a sharp comeback for our heroine.

The Morning Show’s first episode had aired in November 2019. Its second season is set to premiere on September 17 this year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Rhea Chakraborty, Ananya Panday, Vaani Kapoor 13 celebrity photos
Rhea Chakraborty, Ananya Panday, Vaani Kapoor: 13 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 23: Latest News

Advertisement