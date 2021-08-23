The Morning Show S2 trailer: Jennifer Aniston is back in the game, joined by new cast members Hasan Minhaj and Will Arnett

Apple TV Plus’ The Morning Show Season 2’s first full trailer is out. The longish video reunites Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, who played leading parts in the first season of the drama.

We get a quick glimpse at new cast members Hasan Minhaj as well as the Arrested Development star Will Arnett. Surprisingly, Arnett’s involvement in the show was not previously announced. In any case, this is a happy surprise. With more talented names added to an already impressive ensemble, The Morning Show seems ready for a fantastic new season.

For the most part, the trailer revolves around what happened post Aniston’s Alex and Witherspoon’s Bradley exposed the network’s toxic workplace culture. After the expose, Alex had quit the organisation. But the new promo promises a sharp comeback for our heroine.

The Morning Show’s first episode had aired in November 2019. Its second season is set to premiere on September 17 this year.