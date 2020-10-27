The Midnight Sky trailer: George Clooney’s tryst with space and time

George Clooney has also directed Netflix's The Midnight Sky. (Photo: Netflix)

The trailer for George Clooney-starrer The Midnight Sky is out. And though the film looks stunning, the plot appears a little too familiar. In the trailer of the Netflix film, we see a heavily bearded Clooney interacting with presumably his daughter about an oncoming global disaster.

The video gives us a glimpse of a post-apocalyptic world where Clooney’s scientist character races against time to deliver an important message to a group of astronauts who are planning to come to Earth. The themes of climate change, time and mortality take centerstage. And thankfully, the trailer doesn’t give away anything important.

The Midnight Sky seems overly dramatic at places, despite having a stellar cast at the helm.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to Earth, where a mysterious global catastrophe has taken place.”

The Midnight Sky also stars Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone.

Directed by George Clooney, the film releases on December 23 on Netflix.

