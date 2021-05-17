scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 17, 2021
Most read

The Me You Can’t See trailer: Oprah and Prince Harry collaborate to spread awareness about mental health

The Me You Can't See will feature singer Lady Gaga, Hollywood star Glenn Close, NBA's San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan, and Syrian refugee Fawzi among others.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 17, 2021 8:36:44 pm
the me you cant see trailerPrince Harry and Oprah Winfrey have executive-produced the Apple TV Plus docu-series.

Apple TV Plus on Monday evening released the trailer of the upcoming documentary series The Me You Can’t See revolving around mental health, especially during the times of the coronavirus pandemic.

The promising docu-series will aim to tell the ‘truth’ about people’s emotional well-being in a connected, coherent as well as compassionate manner. The official synopsis of the series reads, “The Me You Can’t See is a new docuseries co-created by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, that explores mental health and emotional well-being with stories from people around the world. With storytelling at its core, this timely series gives a voice to stories that aim to seek truth, understanding and compassion. It’s about people, our experiences, and why we feel the way that we do.”

The Me You Can’t See will feature singer Lady Gaga, Hollywood star Glenn Close, NBA’s San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan, and Syrian refugee Fawzi among others.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The Me You Can’t See has been executive produced by Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey. Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick and Alex Browne are the showrunners. It has been co-directed by the BAFTA and Emmy award-winning duo of Asif Kapadia and Dawn Porter.

The Me You Can’t See will premiere on May 21 on Apple TV Plus.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, 12 photos from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 location
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi and others have a blast in Cape Town

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 17: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x