The Me You Can’t See trailer: Oprah and Prince Harry collaborate to spread awareness about mental health

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey have executive-produced the Apple TV Plus docu-series.

Apple TV Plus on Monday evening released the trailer of the upcoming documentary series The Me You Can’t See revolving around mental health, especially during the times of the coronavirus pandemic.

The promising docu-series will aim to tell the ‘truth’ about people’s emotional well-being in a connected, coherent as well as compassionate manner. The official synopsis of the series reads, “The Me You Can’t See is a new docuseries co-created by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, that explores mental health and emotional well-being with stories from people around the world. With storytelling at its core, this timely series gives a voice to stories that aim to seek truth, understanding and compassion. It’s about people, our experiences, and why we feel the way that we do.”

The Me You Can’t See will feature singer Lady Gaga, Hollywood star Glenn Close, NBA’s San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan, and Syrian refugee Fawzi among others.

The Me You Can’t See has been executive produced by Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey. Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick and Alex Browne are the showrunners. It has been co-directed by the BAFTA and Emmy award-winning duo of Asif Kapadia and Dawn Porter.

The Me You Can’t See will premiere on May 21 on Apple TV Plus.