The Mauritanian and Super Monsters Once Upon a Rhyme: What to watch on June 1

June 1, 2021 12:33:28 pm
In today’s edition of What to watch, we have two such drastically different titles which we hope will offer what you and your loved ones need in such dire times — a dash of escapism with a good dose of reality.
Title
Platform
Language
|The Mauritanian
|Amazon Prime Video
|English
|Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme
|Netflix
|English
The Mauritanian: Amazon Prime Video
Dealing with the subject of unethical torture, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tahir Rahim and Jodie Foster’s 9/11 drama The Mauritanian has been directed by acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Macdonald. The movie is based on the real-life story of Mohamedou Ould Slahi, who was imprisoned wrongfully and held for a period of 14 years without so much as a fair trial. It is his journey that the film seeks to tell in this procedural thriller.
Super Monsters Once Upon a Rhyme: Netflix
This one is admittedly for kids, but it is something that you can enjoy too with your children. A 25-minute musical saga, the feature reimagines classic fairy tales like Goldilocks and Hansel and Gretel among others, but with a fresh twist!
