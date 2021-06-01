The Mauritanian and Super Monsters Once Upon a Rhyme: What to watch on June 1

In today’s edition of What to watch, we have two such drastically different titles which we hope will offer what you and your loved ones need in such dire times — a dash of escapism with a good dose of reality.

Title Platform Language The Mauritanian Amazon Prime Video English Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme Netflix English

The Mauritanian: Amazon Prime Video

Dealing with the subject of unethical torture, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tahir Rahim and Jodie Foster’s 9/11 drama The Mauritanian has been directed by acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Macdonald. The movie is based on the real-life story of Mohamedou Ould Slahi, who was imprisoned wrongfully and held for a period of 14 years without so much as a fair trial. It is his journey that the film seeks to tell in this procedural thriller.

Super Monsters Once Upon a Rhyme: Netflix

This one is admittedly for kids, but it is something that you can enjoy too with your children. A 25-minute musical saga, the feature reimagines classic fairy tales like Goldilocks and Hansel and Gretel among others, but with a fresh twist!