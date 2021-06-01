The Mauritanian and Super Monsters Once Upon a Rhyme: What to watch on June 1

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 01, 2021
From Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer The Mauritanian to a fun animated adventure based on classic fairy tales, here's what you should be streaming today on OTT platforms.

Written by Anvita Singh | New Delhi |
June 1, 2021 12:33:28 pm
what to watchHere's what you can stream today on OTT platforms. (Photos: STX Films and Netflix)

In today’s edition of What to watch, we have two such drastically different titles which we hope will offer what you and your loved ones need in such dire times — a dash of escapism with a good dose of reality.

Title

Platform 

Language
The Mauritanian Amazon Prime Video English
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme Netflix English

The Mauritanian: Amazon Prime Video

Dealing with the subject of unethical torture, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tahir Rahim and Jodie Foster’s 9/11 drama The Mauritanian has been directed by acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Macdonald. The movie is based on the real-life story of Mohamedou Ould Slahi, who was imprisoned wrongfully and held for a period of 14 years without so much as a fair trial. It is his journey that the film seeks to tell in this procedural thriller.

Super Monsters Once Upon a Rhyme: Netflix

This one is admittedly for kids, but it is something that you can enjoy too with your children. A 25-minute musical saga, the feature reimagines classic fairy tales like Goldilocks and Hansel and Gretel among others, but with a fresh twist!

