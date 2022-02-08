The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 4 trailer: Midge is angrier, funnier and bolder than ever. Watch video

Midge is back, and she seems edgier and more bold than ever. The makers recently dropped the brand new trailer of the upcoming season of hit Amazon Prime show The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. The short clip sees the comic leaving no stones unturned to let everybody know that she is taking charge of her professional life.

At one point in the video, Midge turns to her manager Susie and says, “Every single show I am going to say what is exactly on my mind.” And that is how you know that the Amy Sherman-Palladino show is going for a no-holds barred approach with the new season. Midge’s audience are stunned with her voice as she makes headway into the male-dominated stand-up scene of 1950s America.

While not much is revealed in the way of plot for Season 4, our heroine seems fresher, angrier and funnier than before, and that seems good enough a reason to tune in for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 4.

The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 18, with the streamer dropping two episodes every Friday.

The Rachel Brosnahan show premiered first in March 2017 on Amazon Prime Video. The series has been lauded for its performances, narrative and direction. It has won multiple Primetime Emmy Awards and Golden Globes in acting, lead actress and writing departments till date. The review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes says of the show, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is an upbeat addition to Amazon’s original offerings, propelled by a playful yet poignant performance by Rachel Brosnahan.”