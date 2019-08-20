The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 3 to premiere on December 6

The third season of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is set to air on December 6, Amazon has announced.

The streaming platform on Monday also shared the teaser trailer for the upcoming installment on Twitter, which gave a sneak peek into Midge’s first world tour as a budding stand-up comic with her manager Susie.

“We’re ready to take this marvelous act on tour! Season 3 of #MrsMaisel arrives December 6 on @PrimeVideo,” the tweet read.

It offered the first look at This Is Us star Sterling K Brown’s character in the Emmy-winning series.

Cary Elwes and Stephanie Hsu are the other new additions to the cast.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, a period comedy, follows Rachel Brosnahan as the titular character, Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a housewife in late 1950’s New York City who discovers she has a knack for stand-up comedy.

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, it also features Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron.