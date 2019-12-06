The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 3 first impression: She’s back, and she’s funnier this time

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 3 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 3 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is back with its third season, and so far, it seems worth the year-long wait. With Amy Sherman-Palladino at the helm of things, you expect a banter that’s faster than the previous one, and once again, the marvellous Rachel Brosnahan delivers.

The season opens with Midge getting ready to leave for her tour with Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain). She has grabbed the coveted opening act. Mrs Maisel’s first comedy gig this season is enough to signal that she is well on her way to becoming a big name in comedy. Her set is tighter, funnier and it makes you think of those early days when Midge was still hiding her truth from her family. In all honesty, she wasn’t that great back then, but things seem to have turned around for the better.

Not just her, the universe around Midge is changing as well. Her mother Rose (Marin Hinkle), who taught Midge to measure every inch of her body, is now starting to learn about women’s rights. It’s the 60s, so you gotta have some patience for wokeness to kick in, but in the show’s third season, it seems like we are on the right track. It’s surprising to see Joel (Michael Zegen) having more of a life on the show now, but it’s better than the time when he moped and wanted to be a stand-up comic.

The first two episodes are promising and why wouldn’t they be – Sterling K Brown is part of season 3. His character is the manager for Shy Baldwin and seems to be the only one who has addressed the race issue so far. But we are hopeful that things will be better off once the tour commences.

The Midge-Susie dynamic has always been the heartbeat of the show and continues to be the same. Alex Borstein’s Susie Myerson is climbing the ladder of success with Midge, and we can only hope that she gets another independent track this season, like the one with her family last year.

Verdict: With two episodes in, this season of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel looks strong and completely binge-worthy.

