The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 teaser shows Miriam and Susie leaving for Catskills

Amazon Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s season 2 is coming and we have a teaser. The Amy Sherman-Palladino creation The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan as a housewife with talent in stand-up comedy. The series is set in 1950s New York. It is about a young Jewish woman Miriam whose husband leaves her after confessing that he has been having an affair. The first season was about she discovering her comedic talents and becoming a stand-up comedian.

The teaser begins with Miriam Maisel talking to her mother Rose Weissman (Marin Hinkle) in a salon. Rose tells her daughter, “Relationships should be private, don’t you think?” Miriam replies with a firm, “Amen,” and Rose asks, “So are you dating?” totally nonchalantly.

Judy Garland’s “Get Happy” from 1950 musical Summer Stock begins to play in the background, even as the onscreen text informs us that, “The mad divorcee of the Upper West Side is back”. There is a shot in which Alex Borstein’s Susie Myerson spits out water, presumably in response to something Miriam said. Miriam can be seen dancing with her ex-husband, though we have no idea why and how.

The second season will show Miriam and Susie on the road, with Susie acting as her manager and Miriam performing in clubs of Borscht Belt in the Catskill Mountains.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won two Golden Globes earlier this year, one in Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy category and one in Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy for Rachel Brosnahan. It also received highly positive reviews, with 94% rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

