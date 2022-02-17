scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Must Read

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel renewed for fifth and final season

During its first three seasons, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel has won 20 Emmys, with Sherman-Palladino becoming the first person to ever win Emmys in both the comedy writing and comedy directing categories in the same year.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
February 17, 2022 9:26:07 pm
Rachel BrosnahanRachel Brosnahan plays the titular role of stand-up comic Midge in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. (Photo: Amazon Studios)

Amazon Studios on Thursday renewed its highly successful series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel for a fifth and final season. The announcement comes a day before the season four premiere of the Rachel Brosnahan-fronted period comedy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production on season five of the series from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Dan Palladino is currently underway in New York.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said this series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Amy, Dan, and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling.

“The dozens of awards cement Maisel’s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life… I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savour each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series,” Salke said.

Also read |The Marvelous Mrs Maisel shows us how far we have come, and yet how far we have to go: Tony Shalhoub

The date of the fifth season premiere has not yet been determined.

Brosnahan, who has collected an Emmy and two Golden Globes for her role of Midge Maisel who discovers her flair for stand-up comedy after her husband leaves her, also took to Instagram to share the news.

“A few days ago we started shooting Season 5 (!) of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. It’s bittersweet. The band is back together again and we can’t wait to share season 4 with you starting tomorrow…it’s also going to be our last rodeo. Rest assured our tits are up and it’s going to be a hell of a final chapter. Stay tuned!” the series star wrote alongside the script of the last season.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

During its first three seasons, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel has won 20 Emmys, with Sherman-Palladino becoming the first person to ever win Emmys in both the comedy writing and comedy directing categories in the same year.

It was also the first show that Amazon greenlit for multiple seasons.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel also stars Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Alex Borstein, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Jane Lynch.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Bappi Lahiri 660
RIP Bappi Lahiri: Pictorial tribute to the ‘Disco King’

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 17: Latest News

Advertisement