The Married Woman teaser: A journey of self-discovery

The Married Woman will start streaming on AltBalaji and ZEE5 Premium from March 8.

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 recently released the teaser of their upcoming show The Married Woman. Starring Riddhi Dogra and Monica Dogra in the lead roles, the series is based on the novel of the same name penned by Manju Kapur.

In the clip, we see a regular, educated Indian woman Aastha (Riddhi Dogra) discover herself. A married woman, a good wife, a decent mother and a dutiful daughter, Aastha’s life takes a new turn after she crosses path with the unconventional artist Peeplika, played by Monica Dogra.

Talking about her role in the show, Riddhi Dogra said, “I feel really honoured to be the part of a story which is so relevant. It’s not just a story about two women and same-sex relationship. It’s much more than that. As an artiste, I really didn’t have any inhibition. I was sure if anyone must make such a show, it should be coming from Ekta (Kapoor) because she is truly a boss babe. I think this is a huge opportunity for me, and I am so glad that I waited so long for this one.”

The official synopsis of the show reads, “Aastha is a middle-class Delhi girl, a teacher by profession and a painter by passion. She is the perfect daughter, mother and wife whose life decisions are always taken by others; until she meets Peeplika, whose personality is completely the opposite, an artist who’s never been interested in anything the least bit conventional.”

The Married Woman will start streaming from March 8 on AltBalaji and ZEE5 Premium.