The Mandalorian trailer: Pedro Pascal’s Star Wars series looks dark and compelling

Disney on Friday released the first trailer for The Mandalorian at D23 Expo. Written by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian, which will be the first live-action Star Wars series to be streamed on Disney+, revolves around a lone bounty hunter, played by Pedro Pascal.

The trailer reveals a series with top-notch production quality. It is also clearly much darker than the movies of the franchise. The series seems to be more than just exploiting a popular intellectual property. Boba Fett fans, we think, are in for a treat.

The clip does not reveal anything much in the way of plot. We see the titular character many times, but never really Pedro Pascal himself. He is hidden by the helmet that is part of the armour Mandalorians wear.

Talking about The Mandalorian at D23 Expo, writer and executive producer Jon Favreau said, “When I got to know Disney+ would be home to Star Wars, I came in and pitched Kathleen Kennedy a version of a show that took place — after Return of the Jedi, after the revolution, after everybody is done celebrating because the Empire is gone. And then chaos reigns, because there’s no central government in the galaxy, so it degrades into, like the old Samurais and the old Westerns, where the gunfighters are roaming and people are fighting for their own safety and trying to build safe communities. It’s a dangerous world.”

The series will take place five years after the events of the original trilogy. In Luke Skywalker’s story, the Galactic Empire was destroyed by the Rebels and it gave way to the New Republic.

Besides Pedro Pascal, the show also stars Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi and Werner Herzog.

The Mandalorian begins streaming from November 12 on Disney+.

(With inputs by A. Kameshwari)