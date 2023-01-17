The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer: Pedro Pascal’s Mando and Grogu reunite for more perilous journeys

The Mandalorian and Grogu are back! Disney Plus Hotstar on Tuesday dropped the Season 3 trailer for the Star Wars spin-off. In the trailer for the new season, which will release on March 1, the bounty hunter is back with his companion, who till recently was called Baby Yoda. The new trailer promises growing danger, as the Mandalorian finds himself on another difficult journey. We get glimpses of Grogu’s ever-growing power, as he calmly knocks down enemies with mysterious powers. On the other hand, the New Republic attempts to lead the galaxy away from its turbulent history. We will see the return of old allies and the Mandalorian will make new enemies, as he and Grogu tread on rather perilous quests together.