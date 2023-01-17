scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer: Pedro Pascal’s Mando and Grogu reunite for more perilous journeys

The Mandalorian Season 3, starring Pedro Pascal in the lead role, starts streaming from March 1 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Baby YodaThe Mandalorian returns with Season 3.
The Mandalorian and Grogu are back! Disney Plus Hotstar on Tuesday dropped the Season 3 trailer for the Star Wars spin-off. In the trailer for the new season, which will release on March 1, the bounty hunter is back with his companion, who till recently was called Baby Yoda. The new trailer promises growing danger, as the Mandalorian finds himself on another difficult journey. We get glimpses of Grogu’s ever-growing power, as he calmly knocks down enemies with mysterious powers. On the other hand, the New Republic attempts to lead the galaxy away from its turbulent history. We will see the return of old allies and the Mandalorian will make new enemies, as he and Grogu tread on rather perilous quests together.

The series, starring Pedro Pascal in the lead role, has new and returning directors on board in the new installment, with a lineup that includes Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard. Jon Favreau is back as the showrunner, along with Dave Filoni, Famuyiwa, Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson.

Katee Sackhoff, Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito will also feature in the 8-episode series.

The Mandalorian was launched in 2019 and focused on the adventures of a lone bounty hunter after the defeat of the Empire at the hands of Rebel Forces. The series became immensely popular and saw several welcome cameos from the original Star Wars films, and spawned spin-offs, including The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka.

