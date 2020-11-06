The Mandalorian season 3 may begin filming this month

The Mandalorian Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter named Din Djarin. (Photo: Disney+)

The third season of the Star Wars web series The Mandalorian is not greenlit yet, but the filming on it may begin this month, according to Deadline. The publication said pre-production on the season has been going on for months.

Though, there is no certainty here. The filming could also begin late November or early December, the publication added.

The Mandalorian, a space western series created by Jon Favreau, returned for season 2 on October 30.

The show, set five years after the Return of the Jedi, is the first-ever live-action Star Wars show. It stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter named Din Djarin. Djarin is tasked to retrieve what is called The Child.

The Child was revealed to be an infant from the unknown species to which Yoda also belonged to. The Mandalorian chose to go on the run to protect The Child from the remnant Imperials and keep him away from harm.

The Mandalorian also stars Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte (through voice) and Omid Abtahi.

