The Mandalorian Season 3 actor Pedro Pascal on Din-Grogu’s ‘beautiful dynamic’: ‘What disarms us about this relationship continues to grow…’

The Mandalorian Season 3 is all set to return on March 1, after a gap of more than two years. In a recent interview, Pedro Pascal, who plays bounty hunter Din Djarin in the series, talked about how the ‘lore’ of the Mandalorian, set in the Star Wars universe, will expand in a pretty ‘epic’ fashion. He also spoke about Din’s relationship with fan-favourite Grogu, who till Season 2, was fondly called Baby Yoda, as he seemed a smaller and more loveable version of the iconic character.

Talked about the ‘beautiful’ dynamic between Din and Grogu, Pascal told Digital Spy, “It’s such a beautiful dynamic that exists between Din and Grogu; protector, protected. And how that dynamic can be reversed, and that there’s so much layering within their relationship. So I would just say that what is initially, or instantly, rich about their dynamic becomes more available to us in season three. What disarms us about this relationship continues to grow and that’s a fun thing.”

On being prodded further about their relationship especially in the context of the Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett, he said, “The show introduced something that we fell in love with so quickly, but then there’s just so much more to do with it and explore. Different levels of that relationship, that bond, growing stronger and there being conflict – and you know a shift in the power dynamic, not power over one another, but who needs what from each other in which instance.” He added that the show was ‘re-inventing parenting’.

In the promos that were released, we can see a more dangerous journey for the bounty hunter and his companion. Grogu appears to have newfound powers. On the other hand, the New Republic attempts to lead the galaxy away from its turbulent history. There will be the return of old allies and the Mandalorian will make new enemies, as he and Grogu tread on rather perilous quests together.

The Mandalorian was released in 2019 and focused on the adventures of a lone bounty hunter after the defeat of the Empire at the hands of Rebel Forces. The series saw several welcome cameos from the original Star Wars films, and spawned spin-offs, including The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka Tano.