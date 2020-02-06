The Mandalorian Season 2 to debut in October 2020

The Mandalorian Season 2 will premiere in October. The Mandalorian Season 2 will premiere in October.

The second season of Disney Plus series The Mandalorian will arrive in October, Disney CEO Bob Iger has announced.

A spin-off series from the Star Wars franchise, The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order.

The series depicts a lone bounty hunter, played by Pedro Pascal, in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Iger made the announcement during Disney’s quarterly earnings call on Tuesday.

The Disney honcho also talked about extending the realm of the series with the “possibility of infusing it with new characters” and having those characters spin-off in “their own directions”.

The studio is also developing two other Star Wars series — a Rogue One prequel series, starring Diego Luna, and Ewan McGregor-led Obi-Wan Kenobi show.

