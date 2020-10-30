The Mandalorian Season 2 first impression: The Star Wars series returns with an outstanding episode

The Mandalorian Season 2 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. (Photo: Disney+)

The Mandalorian Season 2’s premiere episode, titled The Marshal, serves as a glorious, action-packed opening chapter of what promises to be another exciting season.

The Mandalorian came as a surprise for many in its first season. The trailers were received well, but few expected it would go on to be so popular. It is the first-ever live-action Star Wars TV series and follows a bounty hunter who is recruited to find and retrieve The Child.

The Child was revealed to be an infant from the unknown species to which Yoda also belonged to. The Mandalorian chose to go on the run to protect The Child from the remnant Imperials (led by Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon) and keep him away from harm.

In the second season, the titular Din Djarin or Mando (Pedro Pascal) continues on his quest to reunite The Child with his kind. He is pointed towards a remote town in Tatooine, where we meet Timothy Olyphant’s Marshal who is protecting the town under the guise and armour of a Mandalorian.

In exchange for the armour, the Marshal asks help to kill a Krayt dragon who is terrorising both his people and sand people. The Mandalorian takes it upon himself to get rid of the dragon, but making the town people and sand people work together may not be so easy.

The Marshal is the longest episode in the show yet, and still, it feels quite briskly-paced. There is oodles of action, callbacks, humour and stunning visual effects. The show’s sci-fi-western feel is still compelling, and sky-high production values make everything look cinematic.

Oh, and thank you to Baby Yoda (as the fandom calls The Child) who remains as adorable as ever.

The Marshal is a self-contained episode with a beginning and a definite conclusion. It almost plays like a 50-minute TV movie.

