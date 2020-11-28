The Mandalorian Chapter 13 – The Jedi: Baby Yoda’s real name revealed in another exceptional episode

The Mandalorian is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. (Photo: Disney+)

The fifth episode of The Mandalorian, titled Chapter 13: The Jedi, is generating a lot of buzz due to several reveals.

In The Jedi, we finally came to know The Child or Baby Yoda has a name. He is called Grogu.

It is unlikely the fans are going to stop calling him Baby Yoda anytime soon, but it is nice that we now know his real name instead of the awkward way he is referred to as the Child in the show. The name itself does not mean anything, so far as we know.

We also came to know a little more about Grogu’s origins. It was revealed that he was raised and trained as a Jedi at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. After the Republic fell, he was evacuated and had been suppressing his powers to survive. For somebody who is called a ‘child’ that is a lot of backstory. And that may be barely scratching the surface.

Oh, and The Jedi also marked the live-action debut of fan-favourite character Ahsoka Tano (played by Rosario Dawson) in animated film Star Wars: The Clone Wars and TV series Star Wars Rebels. Ahsoka was named after Indian emperor Ashoka Maurya, who ruled most of the Indian subcontinent in ancient times.

The episode has Din Djarin (the titular Mandalorian) encountering Ahsoka on the forest-planet Corvus in his quest to reunite Grogu with his own kind. While Din was sent to kill Ahsoka by the ruler of Calodan city, he ended up teaming up with her to storm the city and defeat the ruler and her lieutenant.

It was Ahsoka who communicated with Grogu with the Force and revealed all the new information about him.

Din asked Ahsoka to train Grogu, but she refused as he will be parting with his father figure if she agrees and this may make him susceptible to the Dark Side, something she has seen before in Anakin Skywalker, the future Darth Vader, who was her mentor and friend.

The Mandalorian is the first-ever live-action Star Wars TV series. Created by Jon Favreau, it returned for season 2 on October 30. It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd