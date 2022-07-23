scorecardresearch
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer promises a visual extravaganza, teases return of a familiar threat. Watch here

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the first long-format adaptation of JRR Tolkien's sprawling fantasy books. The eight-part series will debut on Prime Video on September 2 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

July 23, 2022 11:40:18 am
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailerThis image released by Amazon Prime Video shows an orc as depicted ina scene from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. (Amazon Prime Video via AP)

After a couple of teasers, Prime Video has debuted the first trailer for the much-awaited fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The new trailer was unveiled at the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con. The Amazon series is set thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings stories.

The three-minute-long trailer featured glimpses of dwarves, elves, the realm of men and hobbit-like creatures. Galadriel warns the elves that the war that they thought is over, is not. She says, “Evil does not sleep, it waits.” The evil here is supposedly Sauron, whom we do not get to see in the trailer. Besides giving a glimpse of the story, the trailer also teases the sprawling scope of the series, which, like the films that preceded it, was shot in New Zealand.

Also read |How Amazon’s ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ goes beyond the movie series, not just with its $1 billion budget

The Rings of Power will take audiences to fantastical locations like the Elven realms of Lindon and Eregion, the Dwarven realm Khazad-dûm, the Southlands, the Northernmost Wastes, the Sundering Seas, and the island kingdom of Númenór and introduce them to a large ensemble, including Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker).

The eight-part series will debut on Prime Video on September 2 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, with new episodes arriving weekly. It is said to be the most expensive ever made, with a reported budget of $465 million. Amazon bought the rights from the Tolkien estate for $250 million in 2017.

Also read |The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power teaser: Amazon series is worthy of the biggest screen in your house

The full synopsis of the series reads, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

The Rings of Power is the first long-format adaptation of Tolkien’s sprawling fantasy books. It is led by showrunners and executive producers JD Payne and Patrick McKay, with episodes directed by JA Bayona, Wayne Yip and Charlotte Brändström. The ensemble cast of the series includes actors Robert Aramayo, Joseph Mawle, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Daniel Weyman, and Maxim Baldry.

