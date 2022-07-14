scorecardresearch
The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power teaser: Amazon series is worthy of the biggest screen in your house

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power starts streaming from September 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

July 14, 2022 6:49:35 pm
Amazon Prime Video on Thursday released the main teaser of their upcoming series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The two-and-a-half-minute teaser opens with a voice-over introducing the audience to a world that was “so young that there had not been yet a sunrise, but even then, there was light.”

Here, we meet Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark, who is in search of the enemy who could end it all. The character was played by Cate Blanchett in the Peter Jackson films. A few other significant characters are also introduced but the plot is not revealed, and for good reason. The show is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, much before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s visual scale is second to none, and it manages to raise the bar that was once set by HBO with Game of Thrones. Watching it on a phone might feel like insulting the grand scale of the show.

The series also stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman and Sara Zwangobani.

JD Payne and Patrick McKay are the showrunners of the much-hyped series.

In India, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will also release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on September 2.

