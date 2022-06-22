The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power: First look of Orcs revealed, see photos

The orcs are back. The creatures, which were last seen in the Lord of the Rings film franchise, will be a part of the upcoming series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The makers on Wednesday released the first look of the orcs from the Amazon Prime Video show. Since The Rings of Power will take place in the Second age, we will see the orcs scattered across Middle-earth. Here, the orcs are low in numbers and are fighting for survival.

The head of The Rings of Power’s prosthetic department Jamie Wilson and executive producer Lindsey Weber, explain what exactly is in store for fans. Weber says, “I love creature design, so I’m very happy to talk about this stuff. JD and Patrick — the showrunners — the very first page of their bible was about Orcs. They have a real passion for them, they love practical prosthetics and design, and they felt that they needed exploration given that this is the Second Age and thousands of years before the events of the Third Age. It was really important to them to treat them as their own culture and explore their world on its own two legs in its own right.”

Revealing what it means to be an orc in the Second Age, “It felt appropriate that their look would be different, part of a wilder, more raw, Second Age, Middle-earth, closer to where the First Age ends. As we meet them, they’re not yet organized into armies, they’re a little more scattered and they’ve been scavenging. So it’s just a different time in their total story,” Weber said.

Starring Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Markella Kavenagh, and Benjamin Walker in the key role, the series is all set to release on 2nd September 2022 on Amazon Prime.