The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power final trailer teases Sauron’s terrifying origin story

The new and final trailer for the much-awaited The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power is here. The series is a set in the second age of Middle Earth, thousands of years before the events in The Lord of the Rings. Rings of Power sees familiar and new characters uniting against all odds to guard against the resurgence of evil in Middle Earth, which is primarily Sauron. In the new trailer, Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel won’t stop at anything to fulfill her mission to save Middle Earth and insists that everyone should have some faith rather than fear. There is much dialogue about staying ‘true to each other’, as they plough through deadly conditions for survival. We also get a terrifying glimpse of Sauron, and the show seems ready to bring forth his origin story.