The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power final trailer teases Sauron’s terrifying origin story

The new and final trailer for the much-awaited The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power is here. The series is a set in the second age of Middle Earth, thousands of years before the events in The Lord of the Rings. Rings of Power sees familiar and new characters uniting against all odds to guard against the resurgence of evil in Middle Earth, which is primarily Sauron. In the new trailer, Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel won’t stop at anything to fulfill her mission to save Middle Earth and insists that everyone should have some faith rather than fear. There is much dialogue about staying ‘true to each other’, as they plough through deadly conditions for survival. We also get a terrifying glimpse of Sauron, and the show seems ready to bring forth his origin story.
Rings of Power will take audiences to breathtaking locations like the Elven realms of Lindon and Eregion, the Dwarven realm Khazad-dûm, the Southlands, the Northernmost Wastes, the Sundering Seas, and the island kingdom of Númenór.
The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power features Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). The show also stars Markella Kavenagh, Dylan Smith, Daniel Weyman, Maxim Baldry, Ema Horvath, Lloyd Owen and Trystan Gravelle.
The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power will release on Amazon Prime Video on September 2, with new episodes available weekly.
It is said to be the most expensive series ever made, with a reported budget of $465 million. Amazon bought the rights from the Tolkien estate for $250 million in 2017.
