The Lie trailer: Joey King is a creepy teenager in this horror movie

Amazon Prime Video has released the first full trailer for The Lie, one of eight Blumhouse Productions movies that the studio will produce for the streaming service.

Written and directed by Veena Sud, the film follows Mireille Enos and Peter Sarsgaard as parents of Joey King’s Kayla, a kid who confesses to killing her best friend on an impulse. Parents being parents, they try their best to protect her, and this leads them to cover lies with yet more lies.

The trailer, unfortunately, reveals too much of the plot, and if you wish to watch the movie unaware of everything that happens, you might want to skip this. The movie looks great, despite similarities with Chris Evans’ Apple TV+ miniseries Defending Jacob. The difference is, of course, in The Lie, Kayla confesses immediately.

Kayla, who Joe King appears to be playing with relish, looks like a really creepy kid who, initially seeming guilty of the deed (second-degree murder, since she did not plan to do it until that moment), looks fine and indeed pretty happy despite her horrific crime. She shows signs of being a psychopath.

The questions that The Lie throws up are uncomfortable. For instance, this one: how many parents would not go to extreme lengths to protect their child even if they knew that child was a psychopathic murderer?

It looks like the viewer will have a great time with The Lie. It begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 6.

