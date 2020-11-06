The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special trailer: Where Rey fights Darth Vader

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. (Photo: Disney+)

A trailer for the upcoming The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is out. The film actually looks fun, and not at all like the Star Wars Holiday Special that released back in 1978. In fact, it appears to be poking fun at its predecessor.

Pretty much every major character comes together for this special — and this includes characters from the recent sequel trilogy from the Skywalker Saga like Rey, Finn, Poe, and also the classic characters like Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and Palpatine.

Oh, and there is Baby Yoda too.

The story has Rey, following the events of The Return of Skywalker, coming across a mysterious Jedi temple and being thrown across timelines, presumably getting them meshed together. This leads to some unexpected encounters and confrontations.

In one scene, Rey and Darth Vader, while being engaged in combat, take a moment to dote on Baby Yoda together. Yes, it is that kind of movie.

As I said, this looks downright fun, though it is not to be taken seriously.

The official synopsis reads, “The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day. Rey sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?”

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special begins streaming from November 17, 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar.

