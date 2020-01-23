The Last Thing He Wanted trailer: Anne Hathaway-Ben Affleck starrer seems to be a run-of-the-mill affair

The Last Thing He Wanted begins streaming from February 21 on Netflix. The Last Thing He Wanted begins streaming from February 21 on Netflix.

The trailer of political thriller The Last Thing He Wanted is out. Directed by Dee Rees, the movie stars Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck, Willem Dafoe, Rosie Perez and Toby Jones.

The film is based on the book of the same name by Joan Didion. It revolves around journalist Elena McMahon (Hathaway) who has to leave the coverage of the 1984 presidential campaign to run an errand for her father who is involved in an arms deal.

Elena comes in the crosshairs of a government official, played by Ben Affleck.

The Last Thing He Wanted seems entertaining enough, but despite a strong cast, it does not inspire a lot of confidence. At least judging by the trailer, the movie’s plot elements appear to be recycled despite it being an adaptation of a book.



The movie’s official synopsis reads, “A veteran D.C. journalist (Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway) loses the thread of her own narrative when a guilt-propelled errand for her father (Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe) thrusts her from byline to unwitting subject in the very story she’s trying to break. Academy Award nominee Dee Rees directs her adaptation of Joan Didion’s namesake novel, co-starring Oscar winner Ben Affleck.”

The Last Thing He Wanted begins streaming from February 21 on Netflix.

