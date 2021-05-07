The Last Hour trailer: Amazon Prime series is all about murder, mystery, spirits and love

The Last Hour will stream on Amazon Prime Video on May 14. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

The trailer of Amazon Prime Video’s supernatural crime drama The Last Hour released today. It is backed by an ensemble cast including actors Sanjay Kapoor, Karma Takapa, Shahana Goswami, Shaylee Krishen, Raima Sen, Robin Tamang and Mandikini Goswami. The web series has been created, written and produced by Amit Kumar and Anupama Minz.

Slightly longer than two minutes, the trailer gives a glimpse into the intriguing narrative of the series. Dev, played by Karma Takapa, can see and talk to the souls of the dead people. He believes it is a gift from God so that he can help those who are dead. His ‘secret gift’ becomes a tool for Arup, a tough cop (Sanjay Kapoor) in solving the mystery of five murders in a small Himalayan town. He makes Dev his local informant. But, there’s something suspicious about Kapoor’s character as well. By the end of the trailer, you feel there’s definitely more than what meets the eyes.

Dev falls in love with Pari, Arup’s college-going daughter, and is torn between duty and love. Now, will he be able to use his gift to save what he treasures most or will it destroy everything? All will be known when the web series starts streaming on May 14.

Sanjay Kapoor believes The Last Hour has a “unique concept and narrative” which made him take up the project. In a statement, he shared, “Having played a host of diverse roles in films over the last 26 years, I was thrilled when I was approached to be a part of this supernatural crime thriller to play the lead character of Arup. Working in The Last Hour has truly been an amazing experience for me.”

For Karma Takapa, who plays a shaman, feels the audience will love the series for its “gripping storyline, laced with supernatural elements.” He said, “I am a director and I never thought Amit would approach me to audition for this intense role of Dev, a Shaman. When I was narrated the script, I knew right away that I want to be a part of this series. The Last Hour, having been set in the Northeast region of India, is very close to my heart as I belong to Sikkim.”

The Last Hour is executive produced by Amit Kumar and Academy Award and four-time BAFTA award winner, Asif Kapadia.