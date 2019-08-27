The King teaser: Timothée Chalamet takes on the royal mantle in this Netflix film

The first teaser of Timothée Chalamet starrer The King is out and it looks promising. The two-minute clip gives us a glimpse of the kind of period drama that awaits the audience – exciting and most likely surprising.

Apart from Timothee, Batman star Robert Pattinson makes a brief appearance in the video. His character will, in all likelihood, play the primary antagonist. The Netflix film also features Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn, Lily-Rose Depp and Joel Edgerton.

Timothee Chalamet, who has previously proved his acting chops in movies like Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird, at first look, doesn’t really look the part. However, as the clip progresses, the young star shows that he has what it takes to tackle the multi-layered character. Timothee has evidently modified his voice as well as his body language to portray the role.

Looks like Netflix has left no stone unturned to make the presence of ‘the king’ felt.

The synopsis of the movie reads, “Hal (Timothée Chalamet), wayward prince and reluctant heir to the English throne, has turned his back on royal life and is living among the people. But when his tyrannical father dies, Hal is crowned King Henry V and is forced to embrace the life he had previously tried to escape. Now the young king must navigate the palace politics, chaos and war his father left behind, and the emotional strings of his past life — including his relationship with his closest friend and mentor, the ageing alcoholic knight, John Falstaff (Joel Edgerton). Directed by David Michôd and co-written by Michôd and Edgerton, The King co-stars Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn, Robert Pattinson, and Lily-Rose Depp.”

The King will premiere on Netflix sometime this fall.