Monday, March 14, 2022
The Kardashians trailer: From Pete Davidson to Kanye West, the Kardashians tackle it all

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 14, 2022 10:15:28 pm
kim kThe Kardashians will premiere on April 14.

The trailer of Kardashians’ new Hulu show The Kardashians is out, and it promises to be a no holds barred reality show.

We see the family teasing Kim with Pete as she is apparently seen texting him while smiling sheepishly, and next up the audience sees a screen grab from their SNL sketch where the duo played Aladdin and Jasmine.

Later, Kylie Jenner is heard about talking her pregnancy. However, the headline grabbing moment has to be Kim K talking about former partner Kanye West. She is heard saying, “It’s really hard with Kanye, he told me my career is over.”

We also get to see some sweet moments between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The lovebirds are also seen discussing a future pregnancy.

All in all, the Kardashian family seems to have upped the ante for their next reality show. However, if it will be as successful as their previous outing, remains to be seen.

The Kardashians will premiere on April 14 on Hulu.

